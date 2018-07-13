Can't Fall Asleep? Try This This Weekend!

Having problems falling asleep?

Pure Wow connected with mattress company Beautyrest, which recommends the following.

If you can't fall asleep easily, try closing your eyes, and visualizing your childhood home. Take yourself through the hallways, into each room, think about the pictures on the walls, and before you know it... you'll be asleep.

If this works for you, the reason is simple. It's a distraction. Taking your mind off of everything other than comforting memories of your youth, relaxes you, allowing for sleep.

Try this sleep preparation technique this weekend.

Sleep well!