The Cars' Ric Ocasek and Wife Paulina Korizkova Are Separated

Two weeks ago, "The Cars" were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland Ohio, and lead singer/guitarist Rick Ocasek, wife Paulina Porizkova, and their 2 adult sons were there.

Ric Ocasek met former super model Paulina Porizkova...

Photo: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA

...on the set of the band's video for their 1984 hit, "Drive."

Now, TMZ reports 28 years and 2 adult sons later, Paulina announced yesterday that the couple have been "peacefully separated" for the last year.

Paulina says family outings still take place, however "we are just no longer a couple."

Best wishes to Ric, Paulina and their sons hopefully their is a chance for future reconciliation.