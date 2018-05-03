The Cars' Ric Ocasek and Wife Paulina Korizkova Are Separated
Two weeks ago, "The Cars" were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland Ohio, and lead singer/guitarist Rick Ocasek, wife Paulina Porizkova, and their 2 adult sons were there.
Induction eve!
Ric Ocasek met former super model Paulina Porizkova...
...on the set of the band's video for their 1984 hit, "Drive."
Tonight's the big night! #rockhall2018
Now, TMZ reports 28 years and 2 adult sons later, Paulina announced yesterday that the couple have been "peacefully separated" for the last year.
About last night... #rockhall2018 #ricocasek & #thecars #RRHoF2018
Paulina says family outings still take place, however "we are just no longer a couple."
Best wishes to Ric, Paulina and their sons hopefully their is a chance for future reconciliation.