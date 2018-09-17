Casey Affleck Says Ben Affleck's Rehab Is For Ben and His Family

This past Saturday, actor Casey Affleck told Entertainment Tonight that his brother Ben Affleck is going through rehab not just for himself, “Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family. I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself, he’s trying to do the work and get it together.”

Casey says alcoholism is an issue in their family, “Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years.”

Plus, Casey notes fame make the rehab process even more difficult for Ben, “It can’t be easier to have everybody looking at you and taking your picture as you’re walking out of an intervention. I saw my father struggle with it for many years and nobody was following him around with cameras and stuff.”

Click HERE for the Entertainment Tonight chat with Casey Affleck, and best wishes to their entire family.