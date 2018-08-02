One Of The Castles From 'Game Of Thrones' Could Be Yours For A Hefty Price

If you're a fan of "Game of Thrones" and ever wanted to live in one of the many castles featured on the show, well now you can!

Gosford Castle also known as Castle Riverrun in the hit HBO series, is officially on the market. The property is located in the village of Markethill in Northern Ireland. The castle comes with 15 bedrooms and over 10 bathrooms. Oh and when winter does come, people interested in the property should take into account the fact that the building does not have a heating system.

So how much will this little slice of Westeros cost you? Around £500K or roughly $650K U.S. dollars.

Northern Ireland’s Gosford Castle,

aka Riverrun in @GameOfThrones is on the market at around $900,000. Which fictional TV house would you want to live in and why? pic.twitter.com/DroQ1TTSrW — ABC Melbourne (@abcmelbourne) July 31, 2018

Gosford Castle was built in the mid-1800s by the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson.

-source via eonline.com