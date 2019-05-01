More Severe Weather Possible Today & Tomorrow In North Texas

May 1, 2019
Blake Powers
According to our sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD and Entercom Communications - DFW's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, here are the upcoming weather possibilities.

98.7KLUV Jackson's Home & Garden Weather Forecast

TODAY/WEDNESDAY- FLOOD WATCH: 1-3 inches of of rain, plus a 3 out of 5 threat level for hail, wind, isolated tornados, and flooding possible - HIGH 78

TONIGHT: rain tapering off, cloudy, windy, muggy - LOW 68

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: FLOOD WATCH: 1-3 inches of rain, plus a 3 out of 5 threat level for severe noon-9pm storms, plus hail, wind, isolated tornados, and flooding possible - HIGH 78

*NBC 5 reports yesterdays storms and brief tornado in Denton at 6:56 p.m. just northeast of Texas Women's University, damaged a person's home plus area fences and toppled half-century old trees. Keep listening to 98.7KLUV this afternoon and I'll keep you up-to-date on today's possible severe storms. 

