Cavender's Western Wear Founder and Texas Legend James Cavender Has Died

NBC 5 reports Texas legend James Cavender, who founded Cavender's western wear retain chain in 1965 in Pittsburg Texas (where he still lived with his wife), died yesterday at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, TX.

The company is now based in Tyler, and has over 70 stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Nebraska.

Cavender turned the business over to his 3 sons about 20 years ago, and had been having health issues the past few years that sometimes required hospitalization, according to Cavender's CFO Jim Thompson.

When you look at the map of Cavender's locations, its very clear how important having the strongest presence in Texas was important to James.

Sincere condolences to James' family, friends and former co-workers.

James Cavender was 87. R.I.P.