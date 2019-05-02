Marie Osmond To Join 'The Talk'

May 2, 2019
Blake Powers
Marie Osmond

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Blake Powers

She has gone from a successful 1970s country artist with the song "Paper Roses" to TV as co-host of the The Donny & Marie Show (with brother Donny Osmond) to actress, doll designer, a talk show with Donny from 1998-2000, and is now performing with Donny at their Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Hotel through November.

TMZ reports taking into consideration Marie's long-time show-biz experience and her previous ratings-proven visits on CBS' 'The Talk', the powers-that-be there decided to offer Marie a full-time gig, which she... has accepted!

'The Talk' will announce it's addition of Marie next Tuesday, but not without a little controversy.

Rumors are a few of the women from 'The Talk' feel a younger and edgier co-host should have been added.

Donny & Marie are doing 5 shows per week in Vegas, so she will be doing a LOT of flying back-and-forth between there and L.A. 

Best wishes to Marie, and hope she can handle the rigors of regular work-related travel between her gigs.

 

 

 

'The Talk'
CBS
Donny & Marie
Marie Osmond
Donny Osmond
The Flamingo Las Vegas

