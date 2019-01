In 2016, Ramsay Gordon announced a "devastating weekend", when he and his wife Tana (41 at the time) suffered a miscarriage, 5 months into pregnancy.

Now, 20-year-old Megan, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and 17-year-old Matilda, helped Gordon and Tana announce their 5th child is on the way, according to TMZ.

Happy New Year and congrats to the Ramsays!