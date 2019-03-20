Champion Pigeon Sells For $1.42 Million At Auction

Armando is a champion-bred racing pigeon from Belgium.

This past weekend, he was placed up for auction.  The highest sold pigeon, up to this point, was sold for $425,000, which is already a ludicrous amount.

Armando’s price nearly tripled that.

A pair of Chinese millionaires engaged in a furious online battle for Armando, with the winner eventually securing the pigeon with a bid of $1.42 million.  

Pigeon racing is, clearly, a huge deal in China, with winning purses exceeding up to seven figures. Good luck, Armando!

Via NY Post

