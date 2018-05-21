"Chewbacca" Actor Poses With "Lord Of The Rings" Hobbits In Hilarious Photo

Joonas Suotamo

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What happens when you get a really tall person to pose for a picture with some rather short people?  And what happens when that really tall person and rather short people are part of two of the greatest film sagas of all time?

Only the greatest nerd crossover image of all time.

Joonas Suotamo took over the role of Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew starting with 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.  Recently at a comic convention, Suotamo happened to come across Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, and Billy Boyd, all known for their roles as hobbits in the Lord of the Rings franchise.  Being a huge fan, of course Suotamo stopped and asked for a picture from the trio.

Thing is, Suotama is 6'10''.  Astin, Wood, and Boyd are not.  They're hobbits after all.  Sow how did the picture come out?  Perfect, of course! 

A little height difference wouldn't stop the group from grabbing the greatest nerd crossover photo of all time!

Of course, Joonas was the first to say what everybody else was already thinking...

