"Chewbacca" Actor Poses With "Lord Of The Rings" Hobbits In Hilarious Photo

What happens when you get a really tall person to pose for a picture with some rather short people? And what happens when that really tall person and rather short people are part of two of the greatest film sagas of all time?

Only the greatest nerd crossover image of all time.

Joonas Suotamo took over the role of Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew starting with 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Recently at a comic convention, Suotamo happened to come across Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, and Billy Boyd, all known for their roles as hobbits in the Lord of the Rings franchise. Being a huge fan, of course Suotamo stopped and asked for a picture from the trio.

Thing is, Suotama is 6'10''. Astin, Wood, and Boyd are not. They're hobbits after all. Sow how did the picture come out? Perfect, of course!

Finally met my heroes — The Hobbits from Lord of The Rings! pic.twitter.com/SHWxH3A0BQ — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 20, 2018

A little height difference wouldn't stop the group from grabbing the greatest nerd crossover photo of all time!

Chewie can see Endor from up there. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 20, 2018

Endor, Over Mount Doom and all the way to Hobbiton, Elijah! -- — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 20, 2018

Of course, Joonas was the first to say what everybody else was already thinking...

I’m tall. Too tall to be in photos. — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 20, 2018

Via Mashable