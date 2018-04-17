Chili's Taste Testing New 1,650 Calorie Burger

Chili's is testing their new 1,650 calorie "Boss Burger"!

The "Boss Burger" contains the following:

1 beef patty

brisket

pulled ribs

jalapeno sausage

bacon

bbq sauce

ranch dressing

lettuce

tomatoe

chedder cheese

and of course, a bun!

Chili's CMO Steve Provost told PEOPLE, "This burger is a meal in itself and for some it can be lunch the next day."

Provost also commented in a statement to PEOPLE, "If you have the courage to ‘conquer The Boss,’ you have two options – gather your closest friends and family for a Chili’s date to share this beast of a burger, or if you’re feeling particularly saucy and are up to the #ChilisBoss challenge then you can try to conquer this thing in one sitting on your own.”

The "Boss Burger" was recently tested in Dallas, and is only available in select cities. If you're wanting to try one, call ahead to make sure the location you're planning to visit offers it. If taste-testing goes well, Chili's will add the "Boss Burger" to it's national menu.

1,650 calories! Whew! Wear something comfortable, that stretches!