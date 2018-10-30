Texas Zoo Evacuated After Chimp Shatters Protective Glass

Monday afternoon, patrons visiting the Houston Zoo suddenly had to be evacuated without warning.

A chimpanzee located in the enclosure completely shattered the protective glass separating himself from the visitors to the zoo that afternoon. One person described hearing a noise that resembled a "sonic boom," and then saw the apes running wild.

Luckily, a zoo spokesperson confirmed that nobody was in danger, and the chimp only managed to shatter the middle layer of the protective glass, not the interior or exterior. The chimps were held in a boarding area outside of the public view for the remainder of the day while the glass was repaired. The zoo remained open.

Via WFAA