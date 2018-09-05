Chip and Joanna Gaines Add New Magnolia Table Food Truck

September 5, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

Photo by Cole Henson/Entercom

Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Chip and Joanna Gaines just added a new attraction to their Magnolia Market. 

The Waco super couple showcased their Magnolia Table food truck on Facebook. It's on the silos' grounds.

It might be a faster way to get food. Some say the wait to get into their Magnolia Table Restaurant can take up to an hour or so. A picture of the food truck menu shows: breakfast tacos, a farmhouse salad, pimento cheese and chicken salad sandwiches, along with a snack box, chips, fruit and desserts.

The food truck is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tags: 
Magnolia Table
Food Truck
Chip Gaines
Joanna Gaines
waco
fixer upper