Chip and Joanna Gaines Add New Magnolia Table Food Truck

Chip and Joanna Gaines just added a new attraction to their Magnolia Market.

The Waco super couple showcased their Magnolia Table food truck on Facebook. It's on the silos' grounds.

It might be a faster way to get food. Some say the wait to get into their Magnolia Table Restaurant can take up to an hour or so. A picture of the food truck menu shows: breakfast tacos, a farmhouse salad, pimento cheese and chicken salad sandwiches, along with a snack box, chips, fruit and desserts.

The food truck is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.