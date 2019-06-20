Chip & Joanna Gaines Doing $10.4 Million Expansion with Magnolia Market at The Silos In Waco
Ever been to Waco, TX? Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are planning new reasons for you to!
According to the Waco Tribune, the Gaines' are doing a $10.4 million expansion to their Magnolia Market at the Silos development in downtown Waco, with construction currently underway.
The plan calls for taking in additional city blocks, moving the entrance, adding a Magnolia Home Furniture store, a coffee shop, moving an empty historic local church they bought in 2017 to the area which will be used for more shops and events, a children's splash pad, a whiffle ball field, brick walkways, shaded landscaping, gardens, and better lighting for improved aesthetic value and safety.
Today, Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board will consider a request for $1.1mil in funds for public improvements to support the project.
More details from the Waco Tribune, here!