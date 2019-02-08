Chipotle Dishes Out More Drive-Thru Lanes

Chipotle is trying out more drive-thru lanes. You have to order online but then you can pick up your tasty treat and stay in your car.

Right now, there are 10 drive-thru lanes across the country. One is in San Antonio, Texas. Other drive-thru lanes are in Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia and Ohio.

The company says online orders account for about 13% of sales.

Chipotle says the drive-up pickup lanes are currently in the test phase, which will be expanded to a few dozen of Chipotle's 2019 restaurant openings across several markets.

Chipotle had nearly 2,500 restaurants as of December 31, 2018 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.