Chris Pratt And Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Getting Serious'

Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting "serious" as each day goes by.

"It's only been a couple of months, but they're both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future," says a cource close to the couple. "Chris doesn't just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She's very excited."

The 39-year-old actor and 28-year-old author have been seen together enjoying lunch, riding bikes, going to church and just spending quality time together.

After Pratt and ex Anna Faris filed for divorce back in August 2017, they both have joint custody of their 6-year-old son, Jack.

Faris is also in the dating game as she is together with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Looks like everyone is happy, including the exes and the child.

via Yahoo Entertainment