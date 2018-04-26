Close Friends Share Similar Brain Patterns

Ever wonder how best friends affect your brain?

Harpers Bazaar reports researchers at Dartmouth College released results of a study in the scientific journal Nature Communications, revealing close friends share the same brain patterns.

Participants were shown video clips and MRI scans revealed the closer the friends, the more their brain activity was similar. Motivataion, attention and judgement all proved to be very much alike.

Author Adam KIeinbaum told Business Insider that friends with similar brain activity "may be rewarding because it reinforces one's own values, opinions and interests."

Next time someone says "you are so much like _________", that may either be a compliment, or an insult... lol!