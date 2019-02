Later this month, Coca-Cola drinkers will have a new flavor to choose from.

Coke is introducing Orange-Vanilla Coke. It's the company's first new flavor since 2007.

Orange Vanilla Coke will join Coke's other flavored beverages, Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke, and like those flavors it will also come in a zero sugar version.

The new flavor is expected to hit store shelves Februray 25th.