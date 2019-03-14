University Of Texas Tennis Coach Fired After Being Charged In National College Bribery Scheme

The domino affect of the Justice Department's investigation into the national college bribery scheme has officialy hit Texas.

Due to the investigation, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Texas universities to re-evaluate their admissions processes. Dallas Morning News reports just hours later, University Of Texas tennis coach Michael Center was fired due to being charged in the investigation. Center is accused of accepting almost $100,000 in 2015 to help a student from California get into the university's tennis program.

Court documents reveal that at about the same time the student began classes on Sept. 4, 2015, he voluntarily withdrew from the tennis team, renounced his books scholarship, and remained enrolled at UT.

University Of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement, "It's a very difficult decision, and we are grateful for the years of service that he has provided, but winning with integrity will always be paramount at The University of Texas and it was a decision that had to be made."

