UPDATE: "Fuller House" Co-star Lori Loughlin Surrenderd Today Concerning College Bribery Scheme

TMZ reports yesterday the FBI went to the home of Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli. Lori was working/filming in Vancouver and authorities arrested Giannulli. The FBI made arrangements with Lori's people for her to surrender upon her return to L.A., which she did today. Loughlin was taken to a federal building for processing by federal marshals. Story developing...

According to TMZ, yesterday at around 6 a.m., seven Federal agents with guns drawn were at the home of Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, husband William H. Macy, and their two daughters. Huffman was ordered to surrender and was taken for processing by federal marshals.

Huffman's indictment claims she made a $15,000 charitable contribution to participate in a college extrance exam cheating scheme for her oldest daughter, whom the indictment claims was given twice the normal amount of time to take the SAT and a paid proctor agreed to correct her incorrect answers afterwards. The document claims she received a 1420 score, approx. 400 points over her PSAT.

See video TMZ captured of Huffman and Giannulli, exiting after posting bail, HERE.