Collin College Breaks Ground On New Technical Campus

Construction has started on the new Technical Campus for Collin College.

The building at SH 121 and Exchange Parkway will house classes in construction, manufacturing, information technology, health care fields and related fields.

"It will be a tremendous addition and a direct response to the workforce needs in Collin County and across north Texas," said Thomas Delamater, Chief Public Relations Officer for Collin College.

Courses offered at the Technical Campus will allow students to earn industry-recognized credentials and associate of applied science degrees. The college is also working with local school districts in Collin County to make sure students have access to those programs.

"The Allen ISD is also building a STEAM Academy (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and they have also formed a partnership with us," said Delamater, "and actually contributed some funding and will have have a presence in our technical campus."

The Technical Campus is just one of several new facilities the College is adding to keep up with the growing population of Collin County. "It's an intensive and rapid construction program that's taking place...in which we will add six facilities, projecting and anticipating the growth that will be occurring in this region," Delamater said.

Voters approved the new campus as part of a bond package in 2017. Construction should be finished by the fall of 2020.

