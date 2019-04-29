PHOTOS: See What The $1 Billion Collin Creek Mall Face-Lift Will Look Like!

April 29, 2019
Blake Powers
Future Look of Collin Creek Mall - Plano TX - 2

Photo: courtesy of Centurion American

Blake Powers

In 1980, Collin Creek Mall opened as Collin County's 1st enclosed shopping center, and now, with shopping malls declining, a $1 billion remodel is on the way!

In February, over 700 Plano residents and city officials gathered at the mall to see what developer Centurion American Development Group is planning for the mixed-use development, which according to the Dallas Morning News, includes...

  • tearing down approx. half of the mall and open the remainder to the outside
  • over 1 million sq.ft. of office space
  • hotel rooms
  • over 500 apartments and over 3,000 townhomes
  • around 450,000 sq. ft. of restaurants and shops
  • entertainment, including a movie theater
  • 9.5 acres of parks
  • underground parking
  • a centerpiece water feature

Future Look of Collin Creek Mall - Plano TX
Photo: courtesy of Centurion American

Centurion American Development Group's Sean Terry says, "We'd like to start moving dirt by June or July"..."We are going to go as fast as we can."

 

Collin Creek Mall
Collin County TX Collin Creek Mall Remodel
Mall Remodeling
Mall Construction

