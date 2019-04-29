PHOTOS: See What The $1 Billion Collin Creek Mall Face-Lift Will Look Like!

In 1980, Collin Creek Mall opened as Collin County's 1st enclosed shopping center, and now, with shopping malls declining, a $1 billion remodel is on the way!

In February, over 700 Plano residents and city officials gathered at the mall to see what developer Centurion American Development Group is planning for the mixed-use development, which according to the Dallas Morning News, includes...

tearing down approx. half of the mall and open the remainder to the outside

over 1 million sq.ft. of office space

hotel rooms

over 500 apartments and over 3,000 townhomes

around 450,000 sq. ft. of restaurants and shops

entertainment, including a movie theater

9.5 acres of parks

underground parking

a centerpiece water feature

Photo: courtesy of Centurion American

Centurion American Development Group's Sean Terry says, "We'd like to start moving dirt by June or July"..."We are going to go as fast as we can."