The Color Blue Can Help Lose Weight For You!

Want some help in losing weight that doesn't require exercise, a gym membership, or a weight-loss program?

Best Life reports in a study published in Contact, people who ate in a BLUE colored room... ate 33% less! Consider blue plates and blue paint.

Why? Val Jones, M.D., President and CEO of Better Health says, "Blue Lights make food look less appealing, while warmer colors, especially yellow, have the opposite effect."

Jones notes, ""Fast-food restaurants have known and used this fact for decades, which is why almost all of them have yellowish interiors -- they want you to eat more."

Did I just create a rush to paint departments? If so, good:).