Colorado Man Drives To Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills Home and Arrested For Stalking

Recently a tresspasser at Taylor Swift's historical landmarked Beverly Hills mansion was sentenced to 3 days in jail and 3 years probation after attempting to go over the wall at the house. Since then, Swift's security has been on high alert.

Now, TMZ reports police were called to her home Saturday, after security noticed a man in front of her property. After talking with and searching the guy's vehicle, authorities determined reason to arrested the 38-year-old from Colorado who said he'd driven to meet with Taylor, for felony stalking. Swift wasn't home at the time.

The guy is still in custody and TMZ reports police will issue an emergency protective order, prohibiting him from being anywhere near Taylor.