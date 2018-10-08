"The MixTape Tour" with New Kids On The Block, Debbie Gibson, Salt 'n' Pepa, Tiffany, plus Naughty by Nature Coming To Dallas

The 80s was filled with fun music, and that music continues, with a very cool 80s music announcement!

Billboard reports New Kids On The Block, who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album "Hangin' Tough", and are joining musical forces with...

Debbie Gibson!

Video of Debbie Gibson - &quot;Only In My Dreams&quot; (Official Music Video)

Salt 'n' Pepa!

Video of Salt-N-Pepa - Push It

Tiffany!

Video of Tiffany - I Think We&#039;re Alone Now

Plus... Naughty by Nature, late next spring for The MixTape Tour!

To help announce/promote the tour, they all got together on this track titled, "80s Baby."

Video of 80s Baby (Lyric Video)

The MixTape Tour will begin May 2, 2019 in Cincinnati OH, stopping in Dallas May 17 at American Airlines Center, and finish July 14th in Hollywood, Fl.

Cool-beans!