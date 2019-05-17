WATCH: "Batwoman" - FIRST LOOK Trailer - The CW

According to the CW YouTube post, "Batwoman is coming Sundays this fall to The CW! Stream free next day only on The CW App."

Video of Batwoman | First Look Trailer | The CW

Hmm!

not wanting a man to receive credit for a woman's work, while using that man's alter-ego and technology?

cliche' ridden

why doesn't Batwoman have her own thing going, separate from Batman, to better differentiate? With sci-fi, possibilities are endless, right?

Am I the only one seeing what's already wrong with this upcoming new series?

Thoughts?