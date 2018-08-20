COMING SOON! Eric Clapton To Release Christmas Album

Good to know Eric Clapton is keeping to his previous stated plans of lessening his touring and focusing more on recording music.

Eric will soon release his 24th studio album, Happy X-mas, a combination of Holiday Season standards, not-so-well known songs, plus a new original track titled "For Love on Christmas Day."

In addition, Eric contributed to the album cover with a quick caricature of Santa.

The deluxe edition of Happy X-mas will contain special items including pop-up art, a 7-inch picture disc, and an ornament, just to name a few.

Happy Xmas song list:

White Christmas

Away in a Manger (Once in Royal David’s City)

For Love on Christmas Day

Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday

Christmas Tears

Home for the Holidays

Jingle Bells (In Memory of Avicii)

Christmas in My Hometown

It’s Christmas

Sentimental Moments

Lonesome Christmas

Silent Night

Merry Christmas Baby

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Happy X-mas will be released Friday Oct. 12.

Learn more about Eric Clapton's Happy X-mas, HERE.