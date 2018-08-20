COMING SOON! Eric Clapton To Release Christmas Album
August 20, 2018
Good to know Eric Clapton is keeping to his previous stated plans of lessening his touring and focusing more on recording music.
Eric will soon release his 24th studio album, Happy X-mas, a combination of Holiday Season standards, not-so-well known songs, plus a new original track titled "For Love on Christmas Day."
In addition, Eric contributed to the album cover with a quick caricature of Santa.
The deluxe edition of Happy X-mas will contain special items including pop-up art, a 7-inch picture disc, and an ornament, just to name a few.
Happy Xmas song list:
- White Christmas
- Away in a Manger (Once in Royal David’s City)
- For Love on Christmas Day
- Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday
- Christmas Tears
- Home for the Holidays
- Jingle Bells (In Memory of Avicii)
- Christmas in My Hometown
- It’s Christmas
- Sentimental Moments
- Lonesome Christmas
- Silent Night
- Merry Christmas Baby
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Happy X-mas will be released Friday Oct. 12.
Learn more about Eric Clapton's Happy X-mas, HERE.