COMING SOON! "Prince's Piano & A Microphone 1983"

To commemorate what would have been Prince's 60th birthday, E News Reports his estate and Warner Bros. Records will release Piano & A Microphone 1983, which will contain (9) tracks from a previously unreleased rehearsal cassette Prince recorded at his Kiowa Trail home studio in Minnesota. The recording was done a year before his mega-selling album, Purple Rain.

Of the 9 songs, seven were recorded live. Songs in the release include a cover version of Joni Mitchell's "A Case Of You", a rare recording of "Mary Don't You Weep", and a private rehearsal of 'Purple Rain."

In a released statement, Troy Carter, Prince Estate entertainment advisor, says,

"This raw, intimate recording, which took place at the start of Prince's career right before he achieved international stardom, is similar in format to the Piano & A Microphone Tour that he ended his career with in 2016,"

Carter also noted, "The Estate is excited to be able to give fans a glimpse of his evolution and show how his career ultimately came full circle with just him and his piano."

Prince's Piano & A Microphone 1983 is available now to pre-order.