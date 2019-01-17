Company Creates Custom Slippers That Look Exactly Like Your Dog

January 17, 2019
As pet owners, we can only wish that our animals would stay with us forever and ever.

Unfortunately, we know that is not the case, but thanks to one company, a small part of our beloved animals can live on into eternity.

Cuddle Clones is a company based out of Kentucky that creates incredible plush toys of your favorite furry friends.

Now for those extra-obsessed parents of fur babies, you can now order custom SLIPPERS that look exactly like your pet.

All Cuddle Clones needs is a photo of your pet, and for $199, you will have yourself a new pair of pet slippers!

Via PEOPLE

