Company Plans To Freeze Live Human Brains For Future Info

Technology Review reports Robert McIntyre, co-founder of Nectone, a high-tech startup company, is working on a way to preserve all of the brain's information.

On McIntyre's website, the MIT graduate says, "What if we told you we could back up your mind?"

Part of Nectone's plan, is to freeze the brain, and hopefully in the future, a scientist can scan it and turn it into a computer simulation.

The kicker is... the procedure must be done while the brain... is alive! Sounds like an old horror movie... haha!

Nectone's plan is to work with people who are terminal. Customers would have to be connected to a a heart-lung machine in order to infuse scientific embalming chemicals into the large carotid arteries in their necks, all while under general anesthesia.

