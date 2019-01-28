Company Selling Used Tissues For $80 Claiming They Prevent The Flu

Nobody wants to get the flu, but are you willing to go this far to prevent it?

For just $80, Vaev, a company based in Copenhagen, will send you a box of used tissues containing everything left over from a sick person who sneezed into them.

Proceed to barf

Vaev contends that using the tissues will help you fight off the illness. The company says the tissues work “hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system. We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills”

Video of VaevTissue - &quot;Train Your Immune System&quot;

Believe it or not, Vaev has already sold out the tissues.

Via 5 News