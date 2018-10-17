"The Conners": Series Premiere Revealed Roseanne Died From Opioid Overdose

October 17, 2018
Blake Powers
23 March 2018 - Burbank, California - Whitney Cummings, Michael Fishman, John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, Sarah Gilbert, Sarah Chalke, Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey. "Roseanne" Premiere Event held at Walt Disney Studios

Photo: F. Sadou/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Blake Powers

Just to refresh your memory, on May 29th, Roseanne Barr tweeted a comparison of former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes" and was subsequently fired from her Roseanne re-boot TV show. 

Last month TMZ reported Roseanne Barr saying her character on the show would be eliminated by an opioid overdose added to the storyline.

Fast forward to now.

In last night's season premiere of the Roseanne spin-off, "The Conners", Roseanne's character was killed off in less than 5 mins into the show! Cause of death? Opioid overdose. Yes, Roseanne's spoiler was correct. 

Barr responded via Twitter.

Classic Roseanne! LOL!

Click HERE to see the TMZ posted video from "The Conners" in which her death is discussed.

 

Roseanne
Roseanne Barr
The Conners
