"The Conners": Series Premiere Revealed Roseanne Died From Opioid Overdose

Just to refresh your memory, on May 29th, Roseanne Barr tweeted a comparison of former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes" and was subsequently fired from her Roseanne re-boot TV show.

Last month TMZ reported Roseanne Barr saying her character on the show would be eliminated by an opioid overdose added to the storyline.

Fast forward to now.

In last night's season premiere of the Roseanne spin-off, "The Conners", Roseanne's character was killed off in less than 5 mins into the show! Cause of death? Opioid overdose. Yes, Roseanne's spoiler was correct.

Barr responded via Twitter.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

Classic Roseanne! LOL!

