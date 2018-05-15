Contestants From New Season Of "Survivor" Violate Non-Disclosure Agreement and Face $5 MIL Penality

Non-disclosure agreements are done for important reasons, however a couple who star in the upcoming season 37 of CBS's Survivor have refused to follow the rules.

TMZ reports filming for the upcoming season of Survivor ended last Wednesday and contestants were emailed concerning the importance of adhering to their NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and to not divulge any details concerning the show, including using social media in anyway that could damage the program.

Now... here we go!

An Alec Merlino and a woman named Kara Kay.. did EXACTLY what they agreed they wouldn't do... took a picture together... and captioned it with "F*** it", creating rumors of them being on the new season of Survivor. TMZ reports those rumors... are true... and the couple connected in Fiji.

At this time, Survivor producers are LIVID!

Legal action is being considered against Alec Merlino and Kara Kay and TMZ production sources from the show say each of their NDA agreements have a $5,000,000 penalty for breaking it!

I predict good smelling lawyers and a judge's gavel getting together, soon.

