Corey Feldman Concerned For His Life and Rushing To Complete Documentary

Last night, TMZ caught up with Corey Feldman and his wife Courtney, leaving the premiere of Corbin Nash at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre in Hollywood.

Feldman and his wife were surrounded by bodyguards and told TMZ he is rushing plans for his documentary... in case he dies within 5 months. Hmm!?

Video of Corey Feldman&#039;s Got Plans In Case He Dies in 5 Months After Stabbing | TMZ

Even with hired muscle, Corey doesn't feel safe, and feels there's a chance someone will poison him.

TMZ previously reported Feldman being jabbed with either the tip of a knife or a syringe, which Corey feels could have been motivated by his pedophilia allegations aimed at Hollywood.