"Cosby Show" Star Geoffrey Owens Hasn't Received $25k Promised By Music Star Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj said on her weekly radio show last week that she was going to help struggling actor Geoffrey Owens, who gained notoriety last week after being photographed working at a Trader Joe's.

Minaj pledged to give Owens $25,000 after learning of his struggles. However, according to TMZ, Owens hasn't received any money.

According to the report, Owens is claiming that Minaj hasn't even made an attempt to contact him.

Since the photo went viral, Owens has landed a 10 episode role on Tyler Perry's "The Haves and the Have Nots' and an episode of 'NCIS: New Orleans'.