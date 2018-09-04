'Cosby Show' Star Geoffrey Owens Receiving Support For Working At Trader Joe's

TMZ reports The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was on 'GMA' today speaking out concerning the photo that was recently released of him working at a New Jersey Trader Joe's.

Despite those who talked down at Geoffrey in a job-shaming manner, he's encouraged by the many who spoke up for him.

Owens has been active in the entertainment industry for 30 years, however, the work load just hasn't been enough, and Owens has been supplementing his income. What Geoffrey is doing, is normal for actors. For many years, actors have kept busy waiting tables and working other flexible jobs to stay available for casting calls.

