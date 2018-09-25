"Cosby" Star Geoffrey Owens $25K Received From Nicki Minaj To Actor's Fund

When music star Nicki Minaj heard about The Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens being job-shamed for working at Trader Joe's between acting jobs, she promised to help Owens with $25 grand.

Owens recently received the check, and paid-it-forward. Geoffrey told TMZ, "I would like to give this donation of 25k to the Actor’s Fund in memory of the late, great Earle Hyman -- who played Cosby’s father, ‘Russell’, on “The Cosby Show” -- who lived his last many years and died at the Actors’ Home, (funded and run by the Actor’s Fund). I am extremely grateful to Nicki Minaj for enabling struggling actors to continue pursuing their dreams."

Nicki Minaj told TMZ, "I'm happy to be a part of a great cause. I wish Geoffrey much success and want him to know how loved he is. Rest in Peace to Earle Hyman."

Best wishes to Geoffrey Owens, who accepted a 10-episode gig with Tyler Perry's hit show, "The Haves and the Have Nots."