Costco Changing Foot Court Menu To Healthier Options
July 9, 2018
If you love Costco's chocolate frozen yogurt, bbq brisket sandwhich, or the the chili and Polish hot dog... times... are-a-changin'!
SeattleTimes reports Costco is chaning it's food court menu to include acia (ah-sah-ee) bowls, an Al Pastor Salad with plant-based protein, and other healthier choices.
While at the Southlake Costco, I noticed my favorite, the very berry sundae, was no longer offered.
For now, the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo continues. Hard to imagine Costco cancelling that money-maker, having sold 137 million last year.
Wonder if the pizza/soda combo will be discontinued?
Life altering changes to ponder. LOL!
Learn more about Costco's menu changes, HERE.