Costco Selling A Five-Tier Wedding Cake Made Entirely Of Cheese

February 5, 2019
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Costco is becoming a one-stop shop for everything you need to celebrate your special day.

Believe it or not, there are couples who have actually celebrated their nuptials inside a Costco superstore, so it makes perfect sense that the chain will soon be offering wedding cakes of their own for purchase.

These aren’t just normal cakes, however, no.  Costco’s cakes are made entirely of cheese!

Costco’s Cheese Lover Celebration cake is five-tiers of cheese goodness, weighing in at an impressive 22 pounds!

 

The cheeses offered in the cake include a Red Leicester, followed by a Danish Blue, a Murcia al Vino, a Tuscan Sheep’s Cheese, all topped with a Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie.  The cake will retail for a staggering $439.99.

Via Thrillist

Tags: 
Wedding
food
cake
Cheese
Delicious
Bride
Groom
reception

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes