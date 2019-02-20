Country Music Star Miranda Lambert's New NYC Police Officer Husband Reassigned

Normal life disappears when you're a celebrity or married to one.

TMZ reports on Monday, a major TV news outlet went to the NYPD Midtown South Precinct, wanting to speak with NYC Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin, new husband of Country star Miranda Lambert.

Taking into consideration New York City police have worked with Hollywood for decades in the making of TV and movies, the department knows all-too-well the challenges of mixing police work with the public.

McLoughlin's superiors have now reassigned him from walking a beat in Times Square, which has already proved problematic, to temporary driving them around, while they figure out where to best to utilize him.

Add the above to the commute Miranda and McLoughlin will have to regularly make between Nashville and NYC, and you have another challenge.

Best wishes to Miranda and Brendan on making it all, work.