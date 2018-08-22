Country Star Gretchen Wilson Arrested For In-Flight Shoving Match With Passenger

While flying 1st class on an 80min flight from Washington D.C. to Connecticut, Country singer Gretchen Wilson﻿ was involved in a shoving match with another passenger over the 1 bathroom that was available, as reported by TMZ.

TMZ sources say for the remainder of the flight, Wilson was looking down the aisle at the passenger, both exchanged threatening hand gestures, and flight attendants warned Gretchen to stop.

Upon arrival at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks CT, State Police were there to meet Gretchen, who according to TMZ sources, threw her hands into the air, demanding to be arrested. Police obliged her!

Wilson was arrested for 2nd-degree beach of peace, bond was set at $1,000 and she was scheduled to appear in court today, before her private Mohegan Sun Casino performance.

This is yet another in-flight incident Gretchen has been part of. TMZ reported in Oct. 2007 that Wilson was issued an in-flight citation stemming from her saying "F** you" to flight attendants during her American Airlines flight from Nashville to L.A. in which she was asked to put her dog in it's traveling case.

Click HERE for more story details and video of Gretchen being escorted out of the airport by Connecticut State Police.