Couple Billed $132,000 Due To 5-Year-Old Son Damaging Statue

June 19, 2018
Blake Powers
Last month, of the Goodman family of the Kansas City area, were with their 5-year-old son, at a wedding reception at Tomahawk Community Center in the suburb of Overland Park.  

Video surveillance captured their son hugging a sculpture, then the sculpture leans on top of the boy, who managed to push it away. 

The price of the sculpture = $132,000!!!

The Goodmans say the statue was unsecured while a spokesman for the City of Overland Park says the artwork isn't supposed to be touched. 

See CNN report and video, HERE.

Guess glue and duck tape are out of the question. 

 

 

