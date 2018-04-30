Leighton Vander Esch

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Cowboys Top Pick Leighton Vander Esch Has No Idea What Tex-Mex Is

April 30, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

With their first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Leighton Vander Esch, a linebacker from Boise State University.

Now growing up in Texas, we are born just accustomed to things.  Big hair.  Bigger steaks.  Tex-Mex.  Growing up in a small town in Idaho, Vander Esch wasn't exactly exposed to these luxuries.  At an introductory press conference, Vander Esch was asked if he was "prepared to eat a lot of Tex-Mex."  Vander Esch didn;t know how to react.  He thought he heard "text messages."  Our top draft pick has NO idea what Tex-Mex is, y'all.

This is a big change from last year's top pick, the appropriately nicknamed Taco Charlton.  He even weighed in on Vander Esch's confusion on the matter. 

Hopefully his new teammates take care of this problem real quick!

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
NFL Draft
Food
Tex-Mex
leighton vander esch