CRICKETS: Eating Them May Improve Your Health

Want to improve your stomach health and reduce over inflammation in your body?

W News reports Valerie Stull, a recent doctoral graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, is the lead author of a new pilot clinical trial published in the journal Scientific Reports that reveals the benefits of eating crickets.

Consuming crickets can provide support to developing beneficial bacteria to your gastrointestinal tract and may reduce body inflammation. Crickets, and other insects, contain fibers, such as "chitin", which are different to dietary fiber contained in fruits and vegetables. Fiber provides a microbial food source, some of which assist in the growth of helpful bacteria known as probiotics.

Over 2,000,000,000 people across the planet eat insects, which are sources of protein, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats.

Learn more about this study, via the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

I have seen dried crickets at Asian grocery stores. Oh, and I saw a live one just outside the radio station building the other day, but after he saw me, he jumped away. I must have looked hungry... :).