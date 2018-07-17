Crocs Introduces New Women's High Heels

July 17, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Crocs
Categories: 
Blake Powers

For several years, I have been wearing Crocs loafers, especially during the spring and summer. Now, Crocs is doing something special... for the ladies!

Crocs just introduced a high-heeled version of it's flat slingbacks.

After searching on Amazon, I found them in Black and Platinum/Wild Orchid and priced at $223.75! WHOA! At that price, they'd better be r-e-a-l-l-y comfortable.

Think the inflated price is due to the product being new? 

According to Amazon, the Crocs Women's Cyprus V Heel has 4.5 of 5 stars, including nearly 200 reviews (at the time of this post).

So, what do you think about the shoe?

 

Tags: 
crocs
Crocs High-Heels
Crocs Women's Cyprus V Heel
High-Heels
Women's Shoes
Comfortable High-Heels