Dak Prescott & Tyron Smith Among Cowboys Scheduled To Appear At The NFL Draft Experience

Fans attending the NFL Draft Experience are in for quite the treat.

The NFL announced some of the players scheduled to appear at the fan festival taking place during the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium next week.

Among the Cowboys on the list are quarterback Dak Prescott, left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick, right guard Zack Martin and receiver Cole Beasley.

The outdoor event, which spans the size of 26 football fields on the building's outdoor plazas, allows fans the opportunity to participate in football drills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

No tickets are required to attend the NFL Draft Experience.

