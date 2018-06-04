Dallas Animal Services Are Over Capacity; Waive Adoption Fees For Over 700 Animals

Dallas Animal Services received nearly 3,000 animals over the month of May. Just last Tuesday, they received over 100 in a single day!

Due to the influx of animals, the shelters are very much over capacity, so Dallas Animal Services has waived all adoption fees for their animals, in the hopes of making it easier to find them forever homes. Dallas Animal Services Director Ed Jamison said, "With record intake this season, we are reaching out to the community to help us find homes for all the deserving animals waiting to be adopted. Even for those who can't adopt, they can temporarily help by fostering kittens during this spring season...We have more dogs, cats, kittens and puppies coming in every day and need a strong showing of support."

Take a home a furry friend for free! @DallasShelter is at capacity, so they're waiving adoption fees. https://t.co/L5D0Hv7ojX — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) May 30, 2018

The shelter is currently housing over 700 animals. Dallas Animal Services is located at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road, and has an adoption center inside PetSmart at 16821 N. Coit Road. More information can be found HERE.

Via NBC DFW