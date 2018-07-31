Dallas Area Has 2 Of 2018's 50 Best Southern Restaurants in America

Open Table has compiled 12 million reviews of 27,000 U.S. restaurants and created 2018's 50 Best Southern Restaurants In America.

In the list, (6) Texas restaurants are listed, including 2 in the Dallas area.

Ida Claire in Addison

Rapscallion in Dallas (Lowest Greenville area)

Guidelive reports Ida Claire, off Belt Line Rd., includes Southern favs included fried green tomatoes, chicken in a biscuit, and has an Airstream trailer on it's patio. Rapscallion, focuses on rotisserie chicken, and offers up Southern vegetables including collard greens, plus mac and cheese.

