Dallas Bar Gets Into The State Fair Mood With Corn Dog Cocktail

The State Fair is finally here, but you don't have to travel all the way to Fair Park to get a little taste of the action.

Marty Reyes is the managing partner of Dallas bar Industry Alley. He and his wife Jen are devoted fans of the State Fair and go each and every year. However, the fair's 24-day run noticeably cut into his bar's profits. So, rather than put up a fight against the Fair, Industry Alley decided to embrace it.

Industry Alley has rolled out a brand new line of cocktails inspired by the oh so wonderful foods of the State Fair. The list of drinks includes a Candied Apple, Lemon Chiller, Fried Elvis, and a Cotton Candy Old-Fashioned. And for the daring, you can even order a Corn Dog cocktail!

The Corn Dog cocktail incorporates pork-infused Scotch, corn meal and honey. "It's just a matter of whether anyone's brave enough to order it," says bartender Tommy Fogle. As for why Industry Alley decided to create all the crazy cocktails...why not? Fogle says, "These are novelties, but it's nice to have the freedom to be weird."

Via Guide Live