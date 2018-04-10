Dallas Council Pauses On Allowing Electric Scooters

The Dallas City Council wants to wait before allowing electric scooters on city streets.

The City of Dallas passed an ordinance in 2006 banning electric scooters on city streets, but the issue came up again recently when some bike-sharing companies announced plans to begin renting scooters - along with bicycles.

The Council was set for a vote on Wednesday that would have repealed the 2006 ordinance and given the companies the ability to proceed but Council Member Adam McGough says they need more time to review the issue.

Several other council members agreed, so the issue will likely come up in May when they do an overall review of proposed bike sharing regulations and fees.